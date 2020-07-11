Advertisement

Company offering to pay people $1000 to watch ‘Shark Week’

US Direct is offering one lucky fan a chance to win 1,000 to watch ‘Shark Week'. In order to win, the participant must watch all 7 days of Shark Week starting on August 9.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - US Direct is offering one lucky fan a chance to win $1,000 to watch Shark Week 2020. In order to win, the participant must watch all 7 days of Shark Week starting on August 9.

“Our seasonal “employee” will tweet and share their favorite Shark Week fact each day, using the hashtag #SharkWeekDreamJawb,” according to usdirect.com.

In addition to documenting the show on Twitter, the employee has to rank each program in categories of “Most Entertaining”, “Most Informative”, “Most Fearsome (scary)” and “Most Surprising”.

If a person meets all of the criteria and watches all of the programs, they will be awarded $1,000.

“We don’t care if you watch Shark Week in bed, in-between meetings, or at the dinner table (though your family may feel differently): as long as you watch every second of Shark Week 2020, $1,000 is all yours,” US Direct wrote.

To be considered for the job, you must be a U.S. resident and be 18 and older, you have to be willing to document the program on your social media and you have to have a love for sharks, according to the company website.

Anyone who is considered for the job will receive a “Shark Week Survival Package” that includes streaming access to the program, snacks and official ‘Shark Week’ merchandise.

The deadline to register is July 27 at 5:00 p.m.

