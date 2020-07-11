Advertisement

Dollywood ‘themed decoration’ falls, hits visitors

A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the park told WVLT News that around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, the guests were walking under a ‘themed decoration’ in the Wilderness Pass area, when the item fell, hitting the three people below.

“The patients were evaluated and stabilized by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department at the scene. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition. Our prayers are with the patients and their families during this trying time,” said Pete Owens, a Dollywood spokesperson.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department is conducting a routine incident investigation at the park.

The Mystery Mine attraction is temporarily closed due to the incident, but the remainder of Dollywood remains open and operating.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two California men accused of sexually abusing children under 10 years old

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Two California men were arrested after police said an investigation revealed evidence of child pornography and that they sexually abused children, under 10 years old, for an extended period of time.

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in South Knoxville.

Forecast

Stormy Sunday, near record head ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon, but most of next week will be locked into the high heat.

News

Super Mario Bros sold in auction for $114,000, sets world record

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Super Mario Bros game set the Video Game World Record after it was sold in an auction for $114,000 Friday.

Latest News

News

Company offering to pay people $1000 to watch ‘Shark Week’

Updated: 1 hours ago
US Direct is offering one lucky fan a chance to win 1,000 to watch ‘Shark Week'. In order to win, the participant must watch all 7 days of Shark Week starting on August 9.

News

Popular online retailer Shein apologizes for selling swastika necklace after backlash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Online retailer Shein has once again apologized for one of its product listings.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 61k, more than 35k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Knox Co. Schools Chromebook computer registration begins July 17

Updated: 4 hours ago
Knox Co. Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Friday registration for a Chromebook computer will begin on July 17.