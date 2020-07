Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson hired as Duke women’s basketball head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Duke Women’s Basketball announced Saturday in a tweet it has hired Kara Lawson as its new head coach.

Lawson, former Lady Vol and WNBA player has worked as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics since June 2019.

It will be Lawson’s first head coaching position.

