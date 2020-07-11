Advertisement

Heat wave ramps up as rain chances remain low

Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon, but most of next week will be locked into the high heat.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago




WHAT TO EXPECT:

The last of the showers and storms have cleared the Smokies this evening, leaving us dry for the remainder of the night. Other than some patches of fog, we’ll see fair skies and lows in the 70s through sunrise Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine. While you might not notice it, the humidity will come down just a touch. Behind a bit of a northwest breeze, temperatures will dip slightly into the mid to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The next opportunity for rain and storms arrives late in the day Sunday. Until then, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs hopping back into the 90s. Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, scattered downpours and some rumbles of thunder will work their way through. Once we start drying out mid morning Monday, the sunshine will return with highs only dropping a touch into the upper 80s.

After Monday it’s a really quiet – and burning hot – stretch of weather. We should only have a very stray mountaintop thunderstorm Wednesday and even through Thursday and Friday of next week. There are several storms that fizzle in west Tennessee but not much here inside the heat bubble.

That pattern could snap next Friday and Saturday as a weakened but still alive cold front returns from the north.

