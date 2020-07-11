Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

(WVLT/CNN) - Instagram announced Friday that it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy, CNN reported.

The social media site, which is owned by Facebook, also said it would expand its existing policies on hate speech worldwide.

Conversion therapy, a process that claims to change a person’s sexuality, has been widely discredited and condemned as harmful by major medical associations, CNN reported. However, it is legal in most of the world, including the U.S.

"We don't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services," Tara Hopkins, Instagram's public policy director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

Instagram will stop recommending content related to conversion therapy, such as testimonials or posts that praise or support it, except for in a legislative context.

