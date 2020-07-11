Advertisement

Knox Co. Schools Chromebook computer registration begins July 17

Knox Co. Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Friday registration for a Chromebook computer will begin on July 17.
According to a release, the Board of Education approved a 1:1 plan that will make a computer available to every Knox Co. Schools student beginning in August due to the funding provided through the CARES Act.

“Our hope is that by making computers available to every student, the district will have more flexibility to continue teaching even during unusual circumstances, such as a weather event or a closure due to illness. Equally important, I believe that making computers available to our students will more fully prepare them to succeed in a world where technology plays such an important role,” said Thomas in a release.

Registration will be available online July 17 and paper forms will be available at schools beginning on July 24. Each student’s school will contact them regarding details on how and when the computers will be distributed.

Ross says the devices will be free of charges and families will have the opportunity to buy insurance for $30.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

