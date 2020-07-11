KUB warns customers of scam calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Utilities Board warned its customers Saturday to beware of any scam phone calls that have happened recently.

According to a tweet by KUB, the company warned that they will never threaten to disconnect your service or ask for payment over the phone.

SCAM ALERT: KUB has received several customer reports of scammers calling and threatening to discontinue utility services if money isn't paid over the phone. As a reminder, KUB will never threaten to disconnect your service or ask for payment over the phone. pic.twitter.com/oQBOcEtBsU — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) July 11, 2020

KUB suggests to call 865-524-2911 or contact authorities if you received similar communication.

