KUB warns customers of scam calls
The Knoxville Utilities Board warned its customers to beware of any scam phone calls that have happened recently.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to a tweet by KUB, the company warned that they will never threaten to disconnect your service or ask for payment over the phone.
KUB suggests to call 865-524-2911 or contact authorities if you received similar communication.
