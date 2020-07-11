Local church taking care of community on ‘Serve Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -City Hills Church participated in ‘Serve Day,’ Saturday by taking care of the Knoxville community in multiple ways.

Church volunteer Christina Davis said they spent the day giving away free gas, laundry money and car washes to people throughout the community.

“It’s kind of in our DNA to have a heart for our city,” Davis said.

Jarius Hodge was one of many who received gas from the volunteers.

“I don’t often see churches actually out there in the community helping people out maybe it’s just because I don’t need help but it’s really nice to see these people doing this,” Hodge said.

Davis said it’s a way to take the congregations message of love into the community.

“The things we do and the lessons we learn we do that so that we can go out into the city and be a light and love on people,” Davis said .

The church hopes each person they serve see the love of God.

