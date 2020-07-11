Advertisement

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Home in Canon City where a man tried to break in by punching a window
Home in Canon City where a man tried to break in by punching a window(Robbie Reynold)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) -Police say a man tried to break into a Canon City home Friday morning by punching a window. He then passed out from blood loss, and was flown to Penrose hospital in Colorado Springs.

Police identified the man as 22-year old Daniel Ramos of Colorado Springs. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Pamala Miles was home alone when it all happened. She lives in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. She says she heard a knock at the front door, and didn’t answer. Then she heard a knock on her back door. When she opened it, she saw a strange man.

Miles says that man tried to come in, but she was able to close the door. That’s when he punched the window, and cut himself on the glass. Miles says he went to the front yard, and passed out.

“Had he decided to come through the door, I don’t know what would have happened,” said Miles, who’s lived at the home for ten years. “So I believe that it was just... God gave me the strength to be able to shut that door, and mind enough to get my phone and call 911.”

Police do not know the status of Ramos. It’s unclear if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

