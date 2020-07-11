OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-15-20-49-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5

(ten, fifteen, twenty, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

3-7-2-4

(three, seven, two, four)

7-5-3-9

(seven, five, three, nine)

3-7-3-9-8

(three, seven, three, nine, eight)

2-6-1-5-1

(two, six, one, five, one)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

10-16-17-18-19

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000