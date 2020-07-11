OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-15-20-49-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5
(ten, fifteen, twenty, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
3-7-2-4
(three, seven, two, four)
7-5-3-9
(seven, five, three, nine)
3-7-3-9-8
(three, seven, three, nine, eight)
2-6-1-5-1
(two, six, one, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
10-16-17-18-19
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000