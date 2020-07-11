OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma should not be able to make any more political contributions without a judge’s permission, lawyers for its creditors said in a court filing. The issue came up this week after it was reported that the company, which has a long history of influencing policymakers, made contributions to national associations representing state attorneys general and governors. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: About 580 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

COLUMBUS — An autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protest in Columbus died of natural causes, authorities said.

BRIEFS:

SPORTS:

GLF—WORKDAY OPEN

DUBLIN — Muirfield Village was supposed to be set up easier for the first of two straight PGA Tour events. It sure didn’t feel that way to Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and others who missed the cut at the Workday Charity Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: About 410 words, photos.

CAR—NASCAR-XFINITY

SPARTA, Ky. — In two nights, Austin Cindric went from the cusp of winning on ovals to showing his ability to dominate those layouts. As Cindric threw his hands in the air after his most impressive win, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other in the only real battle at Kentucky Speedway. By Gary B. Graves. SENT: About 530 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.