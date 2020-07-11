Advertisement

Pres. Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison.

Stone had been sentenced in February to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. He was set to report to prison by Tuesday.

Stone told The Associated Press that Trump had called him earlier Friday to inform him of the commutation. Stone was celebrating in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with conservative friends and said he had to change rooms because there were “too many people opening bottles of Champagne here.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Stone a “victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media.”

“Not only was Mr. Stone charged by overzealous prosecutors pursing a case that never should have existed, and arrested in an operation that never should have been approved, but there were also serious questions about the jury in the case,” she said in a statement.

A commutation does not erase Stone’s felony convictions in the same way a pardon would, but it would protect him from serving prison time as a result.

Democrats were angered by Trump’s decision, with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff calling it “offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice,” and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez asking, “Is there any power Trump won’t abuse?”

Stone, for his part, had been open about his desire for a pardon or commutation, appealing for the president’s help in a series of Instagram posts in which he maintained that his life could be in jeopardy if imprisoned during a pandemic. He had recently sought to postpone his surrender date by months after getting a brief extension from the judge.

Just before Stone’s sentencing, Trump suggested in a tweet that Stone was being subjected to a different standard than several prominent Democrats. He railed that the conviction “should be thrown out” and called the Justice Department’s initial sentencing recommendation “horrible and very unfair.”

“Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” he wrote.

Stone was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Instagram announced it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

News

Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tesla ranks last in an annual quality study published by J.D. Power.

News

Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Morristown man describes nursing nightmare

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

News

Morristown Man Describes Nursing Nightmare

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

Latest News

News

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Area high school football coaches and players meet with the media at Three Ridges Golf Course in East Knox County to discuss their teams, the recent challenges brought on by Covid-19 and the uncertainty of what a 2020 football season might look like.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering virtual Lion King camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Theatre is offering s Lion King themed virtual summer camp for the Summer 2020.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.

News

City of Kingston warns ribbon cutting attendees of possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Kingston is warning people who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony of possible COVID-19 exposure.

News

Fight about Penny Hardaway leads to attempted murder charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fight between family members regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to an attempted murder charge in Memphis.