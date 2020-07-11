Stormy Sunday, near record head ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms flare up from northwest to southeast Sunday in the middle of the afternoon. It’s largely north of Interstate 40.

From there, it’s all about the exceptionally hot air, and dry weather. It’s not quite record-breaking but it is the hottest weather in almost 300 days!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Instead of the book I normally write, this first part (and the final part) is going to be short and sweet! There is no active weather anywhere close by. It’s hot and somewhat muggy, but at least we’ve got a refreshing breeze.

This evening should remain above 80° through dusk. That’s at 8:54 p.m. Eastern. The rest of the night is muggy as the breeze dips away. We end up just shy of 70° Sunday morning. One or two morning showers hit the Plateau cities near dawn. The rest of us are sunny through late morning.

Storms are weakening substantially just as they reach our region. Still, there’s a good chance of rain as early as 1 o’clock towards Fentress County and up into SE Kentucky. Stormy and bumpy weather is closer to Knoxville by 3:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday. The best threat for rain (like Friday) is north of Interstate 40.

Storms will wrap up around dusk, as the overnight nuisance rain is sped up by several hours now. We could have some strong winds and isolated downpours but the storm system is a little less intense than it looked two days ago. It’s still a scorcher, though, as we go for the lower 90s in the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD:

After dawn Monday it’s a really quiet – and burning hot – stretch of weather. We should only have a very stray mountaintop thunderstorm Wednesday and even through Thursday and Friday of next week. There are several storms that fizzle in west Tennessee but not much here inside the heat bubble.

That pattern could snap next Friday and Saturday, as a weakened but still alive cold front returns from the north.

The showers before then will mostly dry up in desert-like heat before they really get to the Tennessee border. Storms are more promising on-and-off Saturday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

