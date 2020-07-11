Advertisement

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in South Knoxville.
KPD, TBI on the scene of officer involved shooting incident
KPD, TBI on the scene of officer involved shooting incident(KPD)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in South Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported domestic-related burglary in process on the 4300 block of Immanuel Street on Saturday, July 11 around 2:48 p.m.

Upon arrival officers said a male suspect was found on the scene armed with a knife. When officers reportedly deployed a taser in attempt to take the customer into custody, they say he began to attack officers.

“A KPD officer fired his department issued handgun, striking the suspect. The suspect was immediately transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident,” a release read from KPD.

The TBI is on scene and will be the lead investigating agency ‘per department policy'.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two California men accused of sexually abusing children under 10 years old

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Two California men were arrested after police said an investigation revealed evidence of child pornography and that they sexually abused children, under 10 years old, for an extended period of time.

News

Dollywood ‘themed decoration’ falls, hits visitors

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Forecast

Stormy Sunday, near record head ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon, but most of next week will be locked into the high heat.

News

Super Mario Bros sold in auction for $114,000, sets world record

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Super Mario Bros game set the Video Game World Record after it was sold in an auction for $114,000 Friday.

Latest News

News

Company offering to pay people $1000 to watch ‘Shark Week’

Updated: 1 hours ago
US Direct is offering one lucky fan a chance to win 1,000 to watch ‘Shark Week'. In order to win, the participant must watch all 7 days of Shark Week starting on August 9.

News

Popular online retailer Shein apologizes for selling swastika necklace after backlash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Online retailer Shein has once again apologized for one of its product listings.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 61k, more than 35k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Knox Co. Schools Chromebook computer registration begins July 17

Updated: 4 hours ago
Knox Co. Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Friday registration for a Chromebook computer will begin on July 17.