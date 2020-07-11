TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in South Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported domestic-related burglary in process on the 4300 block of Immanuel Street on Saturday, July 11 around 2:48 p.m.

Upon arrival officers said a male suspect was found on the scene armed with a knife. When officers reportedly deployed a taser in attempt to take the customer into custody, they say he began to attack officers.

“A KPD officer fired his department issued handgun, striking the suspect. The suspect was immediately transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident,” a release read from KPD.

The TBI is on scene and will be the lead investigating agency ‘per department policy'.

