Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Ken Carden, the pastor of a small church in Madison, was released after 105 days in the hospital after his diagnosis. The father of five and grandfather of seven was admitted to the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital on March 23 after trying to treat his COVID-19 symptoms at home.

His family said he battled multiple infections, pneumonia and required two amputations. He was fully sedated for 54 days, on a ventilator for 68 days and in ICU 75 days. WTVF reported that his family could not visit him until the end of his stay in the hospital and his last two weeks of rehab.

Carden was finally released July 6.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.