Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions

The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The theatre will have sessions available with a professional photographer with Shawn Poynter Photography.

“Get a jump on on your holiday card photos, commemorate a recent graduation, celebrate an anniversary, or simply take advantage of one of Knoxville’s most beautiful buildings to capture your family during 2020, a year we will never forget!” the theatre wrote in a release.

There are two photography packages available:

PACKAGE A – ANY OCCASION (FAMILIES OF UP TO 6, COUPLES, INDIVIDUALS, GRADUATION/SENIOR, PROM, ENGAGEMENT, ANNIVERSARY, ANNOUNCEMENT, ETC)

  • $300 (includes digital gallery and a donation to the theatre)
  • 2 digital high resolution, finished images from 3 locations (one vertical and one horizontal; a total of 6 images)
  • Print items will be available to order at an additional cost from digital gallery (pricing available within digital gallery)
  • Locations: Grand Lobby Staircase, Balcony, and Stage (with auditorium as backdrop)

PACKAGE B – HOLIDAY (FAMILIES OF UP TO 6, COUPLES, INDIVIDUALS)

  • $300 (includes digital gallery and a donation to the theatre)
  • 2 digital high resolution, finished images from 3 locations (one vertical and one horizontal; a total of 6 images)
  • Print items will be available to order at an additional cost from digital gallery (pricing available within digital gallery)
  • Locations: Grand Lobby Staircase (with garland and lights), Orchestra Foyer with Holiday Tree, Stage (with auditorium as backdrop, no decorations)

Both packages include a digital gallery of 6 images and a donation will be made to the Tennessee Theatre.

Each session has a maximum of 6 participants and all people must be from the same household. In order to get photos taken, each person must go through COVID-19 screening, including getting their temperature checked prior to entering the building.

