Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions
The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.
The theatre will have sessions available with a professional photographer with Shawn Poynter Photography.
“Get a jump on on your holiday card photos, commemorate a recent graduation, celebrate an anniversary, or simply take advantage of one of Knoxville’s most beautiful buildings to capture your family during 2020, a year we will never forget!” the theatre wrote in a release.
There are two photography packages available:
PACKAGE A – ANY OCCASION (FAMILIES OF UP TO 6, COUPLES, INDIVIDUALS, GRADUATION/SENIOR, PROM, ENGAGEMENT, ANNIVERSARY, ANNOUNCEMENT, ETC)
- $300 (includes digital gallery and a donation to the theatre)
- 2 digital high resolution, finished images from 3 locations (one vertical and one horizontal; a total of 6 images)
- Print items will be available to order at an additional cost from digital gallery (pricing available within digital gallery)
- Locations: Grand Lobby Staircase, Balcony, and Stage (with auditorium as backdrop)
PACKAGE B – HOLIDAY (FAMILIES OF UP TO 6, COUPLES, INDIVIDUALS)
- $300 (includes digital gallery and a donation to the theatre)
- 2 digital high resolution, finished images from 3 locations (one vertical and one horizontal; a total of 6 images)
- Print items will be available to order at an additional cost from digital gallery (pricing available within digital gallery)
- Locations: Grand Lobby Staircase (with garland and lights), Orchestra Foyer with Holiday Tree, Stage (with auditorium as backdrop, no decorations)
Both packages include a digital gallery of 6 images and a donation will be made to the Tennessee Theatre.
Each session has a maximum of 6 participants and all people must be from the same household. In order to get photos taken, each person must go through COVID-19 screening, including getting their temperature checked prior to entering the building.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.