Tennessee Theatre offering virtual Lion King camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre is offering a Lion King themed virtual summer camp for the summer 2020.

According to the theatre, “The Lion King Experience is an immersive arts education program that introduces students to many aspects of theater-making through the lens of The Lion King”.

The camp is for children ages 8-12 and will run from July 20-24 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

“This abbreviated, virtual edition of the camp will include videos from cast members from the show, activities, journaling, and reflection led by Amanda Taylor, Theatre Teacher at Beaumont Magnet Academy. Camp sessions will explore characters, plots, voice and language, music, and more!,” reads a release from the theatre.

The camp will cost $20 for each participant. The cost includes a bag that contains “a camp themed craft, materials needed for the camp, a lesson binder, Tennessee Theatre sticker, and Tennessee Theatre coloring pages and activity sheets.” Campers can pick up their bag from the theatre on Friday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. , or you can have the bag mailed for an additional $10 fee.

In order for your child to participate in the camp, you will need internet access and Google Meet, which may require a Google log in.

For now, the theatre plans to have a 25 participant limit.

“If we reach capacity and there is enough demand, we will add an afternoon session,” the theatre said.

You can reserve a spot for the camp here.

