Advertisement

Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

Tesla ranks last in an annual quality study published by J.D. Power.
(KEVN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - J.D. Power released its annual quality study, now in its 34th year. It measures vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership and looks at 32 vehicle brands.

CNN reports that, according to the survey, Tesla ranks dead last of the 32. It found that Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners. That’s higher than the industry average of 166 problems, J.D. Power said.

This is the first year that Tesla was featured in the report; J.D. Power added that this was not an official ranking because Tesla doesn’t meet all the criteria to be measured.

“Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required,” said Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power in a release Wednesday.

CNN reported that Dodge and Kia vehicles scored the fewest issues, 136 problems per 100 vehicles. At the bottom of the list, but still much higher than Tesla, were the Land Rover with 228 problems and Audi with 225.

Telsa did not return a request for comment from CNN.

--CNN Business’ Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Instagram bans content that promotes conversion therapy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Instagram announced it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

News

Tennessee pastor reunited with family after spending 105 days in the hospital with coronavirus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Tennessee pastor was reunited with his family after he spent more than 100 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Morristown man describes nursing nightmare

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

News

Morristown Man Describes Nursing Nightmare

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
A report filed with the Jefferson City Police Department alleged an East Tennessee woman provided a false birth certificate and nursing license number belonging to someone else to get a job as a home health nurse.

Latest News

News

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Area high school football coaches and players meet with the media at Three Ridges Golf Course in East Knox County to discuss their teams, the recent challenges brought on by Covid-19 and the uncertainty of what a 2020 football season might look like.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering virtual Lion King camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Theatre is offering s Lion King themed virtual summer camp for the Summer 2020.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering photo sessions

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Theatre is closed for showings due to the pandemic, but it announced it is offering photo sessions inside the historic building.

News

Pres. Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison.

News

City of Kingston warns ribbon cutting attendees of possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Kingston is warning people who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony of possible COVID-19 exposure.

News

Fight about Penny Hardaway leads to attempted murder charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fight between family members regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to an attempted murder charge in Memphis.