Tesla ranks dead last in annual quality survey

J.D. Power released its annual quality study, now in its 34th year. It measures vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership and looks at 32 vehicle brands.

CNN reports that, according to the survey, Tesla ranks dead last of the 32. It found that Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners. That’s higher than the industry average of 166 problems, J.D. Power said.

This is the first year that Tesla was featured in the report; J.D. Power added that this was not an official ranking because Tesla doesn’t meet all the criteria to be measured.

“Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required,” said Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power in a release Wednesday.

CNN reported that Dodge and Kia vehicles scored the fewest issues, 136 problems per 100 vehicles. At the bottom of the list, but still much higher than Tesla, were the Land Rover with 228 problems and Audi with 225.

Telsa did not return a request for comment from CNN.

