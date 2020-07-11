Advertisement

Two California men accused of sexually abusing children under 10 years old

Two California men were arrested after police said an investigation revealed evidence of child pornography and that they sexually abused children, under 10 years old, for an extended period of time.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KRCR reported that two friends, Joshua Chadwick, 39, of Oroville and David Acuff, 38, of Oroville were both reportedly involved in sexually abusing three children.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information that Chadwick was possibly acting inappropriately around several children, earlier in July. He was previously on federal probation and required to register as a sex offender.

During a search on Thursday, July 8, BCSO detectives said they discovered an electric device containing child pornography, which led to Chadwick’s arrest.

While investigating, detectives reportedly learned Chadwick met with three children under 10 years old and they said they found evidence showing he had been sexually abusing the children for an extended period of time.

Detectives also found that Chadwick’s friend Acuff was also involved in the sexual abuse of the children. Officials learned that Acuff was previously under investigation for allegations of sexually abusing the children.

Following the information found during the investigation, detectives issued a search warrant for Acuff’s home located on Greenville Street.

The BCSO says detectives didn’t find Acuff during the search, but they did find more evidence that they say revealed Acuff was sexually abusing the children over an extended period of time.

An arrest warrant was issued for Acuff and he was found and arrested on Friday, July 9.

Chadwick was arrested for eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with children, and for violating the terms and conditions of his federal probation.

Acuff was arrested for two felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and one felony count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Neither men were granted bail until future court proceedings take place. Both Chadwick and Acuff are scheduled to be arraigned at the Butte County Superior Court on Monday, July 13, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KRCR. All rights reserved.

