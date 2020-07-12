Advertisement

10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash

Published: Jul. 12, 2020
HAMPTON, Va. (WVLT/WAVY) -The racing community is mourning the death of Shawn Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway.

“He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known,” said Virginia Motor Speedway in a statement remembering Balluzzo.

Balluzzo was a 10-time champion at Langley Speedway.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Shawn Balluzzo and our friends at Larry King Law's Langley Speedway....

Posted by Virginia Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVY. All rights reserved.

