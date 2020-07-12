10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
The racing community is mourning the death of Shawn Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night's modified feature at Langley Speedway.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
“He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known,” said Virginia Motor Speedway in a statement remembering Balluzzo.
Balluzzo was a 10-time champion at Langley Speedway.
