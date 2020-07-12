Chattanooga police searching for protesters involved in “illegal and dangerous activity”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Police Department said it has warrants out for several protesters who “engaged in illegal and dangerous activity” Friday.

According to CPD, the protesters blocked the intersection of Market and East Main Streets while an emergency vehicle on an active call for a vehicle crash with injuries attempted to pass through Friday, July 10.

The police department has warrants out for Marie Mott, 32, Cameron Williams, 35, Grason Harvey, 22, and Lindsay Baker, 33, all for charges of Disorderly Conduct and Blocking a Highway. CPD said more warrants and charges are underway “as more involved parties are identified.”

“CPD has had numerous discussions with the protesters and officers have blocked streets in order for marches to take place as safely as possible since May 30,” said Chief David Roddy. “I am not blind to the issues being challenged, but I will not allow the protesters to endanger themselves, invoke fear in other community members, and impede emergency services to anyone in this city.”

CPD is asking all of the accuses individuals to turn themselves in to the Hamilton County Jail.

