Child recovering after being shot 4 times during Atlanta drive-by

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/AP)- A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said.

Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

