Advertisement

Child recovering after being shot 4 times during Atlanta drive-by

A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said.
Sequoia Turner (inset) was killed in a shooting near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died.
Sequoia Turner (inset) was killed in a shooting near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/AP)- A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said.

Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville hits two red lights on COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The number of active cases increased from 616 on Wednesday to 667 on Thursday.

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in South Knoxville.

News

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

News

Two California men accused of sexually abusing children under 10 years old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two California men were arrested after police said an investigation revealed evidence of child pornography and that they sexually abused children, under 10 years old, for an extended period of time.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy Sunday, near record head ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon, but most of next week will be locked into the high heat.

News

Super Mario Bros sold in auction for $114,000, sets world record

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Super Mario Bros game set the Video Game World Record after it was sold in an auction for $114,000 Friday.

News

Company offering to pay people $1000 to watch ‘Shark Week’

Updated: 3 hours ago
US Direct is offering one lucky fan a chance to win 1,000 to watch ‘Shark Week'. In order to win, the participant must watch all 7 days of Shark Week starting on August 9.

News

Popular online retailer Shein apologizes for selling swastika necklace after backlash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Online retailer Shein has once again apologized for one of its product listings.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural approved for permit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Organizers have secured a permit to continue work on a Black Lives Mural in East Knoxville.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.