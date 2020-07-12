Advertisement

Family escapes La Vergne house fire

A family was able to escape a devastating house fire in La Vergne Tenn. Saturday morning.
A family escaped a house fire in La Vergne Saturday morning.
A family escaped a house fire in La Vergne Saturday morning.(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF)-- A family was able to escape a house fire in La Vergne Tenn. Saturday morning.

City officials say the children living at the Big Hurricane Drive home woke up to black smoke around 2:30 a.m. One child was able to run out. Three teenagers escaped from a second story window.

The children were able to open an exterior door on the lower level, where their uncle was asleep inside.

Fire crews say the blaze had already spread quickly upon their arrival and were able to contain it.

An investigation showed the cause of the fire started on the stove.

The family, who rented the one, did not have renter’s insurance.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family temporarily. Anyone who wants to help can contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 615-287-5832.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

