Group holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A group in Des Moines held a vigil on Saturday for Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier based at Fort Hood, Texas, who was found dead after being missing for more than two months.

According to television station KCCI, a vigil was held Saturday in Des Moines, where some people say a change is needed in Iowa.

Guillen was reported missing from the base on April 22. Her body was found on June 30. Police said the soldier they identified as a suspect in her disappearance, Aaron Robinson, killed himself after they confronted him.

People at the vigil said what happened to Guillen is personal.

“She could have easily been myself. She could have easily been my mom, my sister, my grandmother,” Lillian Sanchez said.

They didn’t know her personally, but to a group that met east of the statehouse Saturday, Vanessa Guillen is more than just a face.

”I caught myself about a week ago just sitting down and reading about what had happened to Vanessa and mourning her death,” Sanchez said.

Saturday's vigil was a place for mourning, as some people wiped tears from their eyes for Guillen. But it was also a local stage to call for change and a voice against the murder and sexual harassment of minority women.

In 2019 alone, more than 7,800 reports of sexual assault were recorded in the Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military. It's part of why members of local organizations like LULAC sent a letter calling for Congress to investigate Vanessa Guillen's murder and claims of harassment.

Iowa is no stranger to harassment, according to the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Abuse. They said the Iowa Victims Service Call Center assisted 15,000 survivors of sexual violence in 2019.

“A lot of the calls they receive are from service members who are either still serving or who have possibly ended their service,” Matty Tate-Smith, a communications specialist for the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said.

Whether or not Fort Hood’s investigation shows Guillen was sexual harassment, one thing was certain from people at Saturday’s vigil: Enough is enough.

"Vanessa should be around today. Her family should not be mourning her and I think we as a country have a responsibility to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," Sanchez said.

The vigil was organized by Latinx Immigrants of Iowa and Latinas Unidas Por Un Nuevo Amanecer (L.U.N.A.).

Some of the people KCCI talked to plan on reaching out to local representatives to look at more ways to help people affected by sexual assault. If you’re looking for help, call Victims Service Call Center at 1-800-770-1650.

