Advertisement

Group holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Des Moines

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A group in Des Moines held a vigil on Saturday for Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier based at Fort Hood, Texas, who was found dead after being missing for more than two months.

According to television station KCCI, a vigil was held Saturday in Des Moines, where some people say a change is needed in Iowa.

Guillen was reported missing from the base on April 22. Her body was found on June 30. Police said the soldier they identified as a suspect in her disappearance, Aaron Robinson, killed himself after they confronted him.

People at the vigil said what happened to Guillen is personal.

“She could have easily been myself. She could have easily been my mom, my sister, my grandmother,” Lillian Sanchez said.

They didn’t know her personally, but to a group that met east of the statehouse Saturday, Vanessa Guillen is more than just a face.

”I caught myself about a week ago just sitting down and reading about what had happened to Vanessa and mourning her death,” Sanchez said.

Saturday's vigil was a place for mourning, as some people wiped tears from their eyes for Guillen. But it was also a local stage to call for change and a voice against the murder and sexual harassment of minority women.

In 2019 alone, more than 7,800 reports of sexual assault were recorded in the Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military. It's part of why members of local organizations like LULAC sent a letter calling for Congress to investigate Vanessa Guillen's murder and claims of harassment.

Iowa is no stranger to harassment, according to the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Abuse. They said the Iowa Victims Service Call Center assisted 15,000 survivors of sexual violence in 2019.

“A lot of the calls they receive are from service members who are either still serving or who have possibly ended their service,” Matty Tate-Smith, a communications specialist for the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said.

Whether or not Fort Hood’s investigation shows Guillen was sexual harassment, one thing was certain from people at Saturday’s vigil: Enough is enough.

"Vanessa should be around today. Her family should not be mourning her and I think we as a country have a responsibility to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," Sanchez said.

The vigil was organized by Latinx Immigrants of Iowa and Latinas Unidas Por Un Nuevo Amanecer (L.U.N.A.).

Some of the people KCCI talked to plan on reaching out to local representatives to look at more ways to help people affected by sexual assault. If you’re looking for help, call Victims Service Call Center at 1-800-770-1650.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnson City Saladworks location to be first in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The first Saladworks location in Tennessee is set to open in Johnson City on July 10.

Vols Sports

Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

Updated: 2 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to meet 14 SEC athletic directors Monday, July 13, in Birmingham Ala. to discuss fall sports scheduling, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated.

News

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of active cases decreased from 731 on Saturday to 714 on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Batches of rain today, near record heat ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times today. Much of the week ahead is dry, and it's getting hotter!

News

10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The racing community is mourning the death of Shawn Balluzzo from injuries sustained during a crash at Saturday night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway.

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

News

Local church taking care of community on ‘Serve Day’

Updated: 3 hours ago
City Hills Church participated in ‘Serve Day,’ Saturday by taking care of the Knoxville community in multiple ways.

News

Vehicle, apartments damaged in Cumberland Ave. drive by shooting incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
An empty vehicle and an apartment was damaged after a drive-by shooting incident took place early Saturday morning on Cumberland Avenue.

News

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.