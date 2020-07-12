Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case. Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protest in Columbus died of natural causes. Twenty-two-year-old Sarah Grossman died May 30, two days after having participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Her family released a statement in early June confirming that she had been exposed to pepper spray but saying there was “no evidence” that such exposure was a factor in her death. According to the autopsy report provided by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, Grossman died of a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city. Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time. The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based medical researcher and professor is facing federal charges in what prosecutors say was a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China. Song Guo Zheng, 57, of suburban Hilliard, and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Columbus alleges. Zheng is on unpaid leave from the division of rheumatology and immunology at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. He faces two felony counts and is being held without bond.