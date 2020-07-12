Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in an Illinois neighborhood after passenger faints

(CNN) -Residents of an Illinois community were shocked to see a hot air balloon make an emergency landing on a neighborhood front lawn.

The pilot made the landing in Lake in the Hills on Wednesday after one of his five passengers lost consciousness, according to Al Schlick, the deputy chief of Huntley Fire Protection District.

The balloon had been in the air for nearly an hour when an 80-year-old female passenger started to feel light headed.

“We looked out our window and here comes the hot air balloon, like right between the homes here. And then they were waving at us and we’re waving like, ‘We don’t know, this is awfully close,‘” said a homeowner.

The balloon landed safely and the passenger regained consciousness. According to Schlick, the woman was examined by paramedics, but refused to go to a hospital.

The pilot landed the hot air balloon in between two houses with the help of his ground crew.

“Hot air balloons aren’t uncommon in this part of the country, but in my past 33 years in the fire service, this was the first time I’ve seen a medical emergency in a hot air balloon, let alone seeing it land in a residential neighborhood,” added Schlick.

All of the passengers were evacuated from the balloon before it took to the air again.

