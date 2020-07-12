Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

FOUND DEAD IN DRIVEWAY

Man, toddler girl found dead in driveway; autopsies slated

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the deaths of a man and a toddler found dead in the driveway of an Akron home. The Summit County medical examiner’s office said bystanders found the man and the girl unresponsive in the driveway. Emergency medical service workers pronounced both dead at the scene. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released. Police and the medical examiner’s office said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Autopsies are scheduled Monday.

COLUMBUS SHOOTINGS

Gunfire in Columbus kills 3, including boy, 15; girl wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case. Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Coroner: Death after Ohio protest was due to natural causes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protest in Columbus died of natural causes. Twenty-two-year-old Sarah Grossman died May 30, two days after having participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Her family released a statement in early June confirming that she had been exposed to pepper spray but saying there was “no evidence” that such exposure was a factor in her death. According to the autopsy report provided by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, Grossman died of a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic condition.

POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Officer shot, wounded while working special duty at Ohio bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded while working special duty at a bar in Ohio’s capital city. Columbus police responded early Friday to the Moments Grill & Lounge after the officer reported the shooting. Authorities had also received several reports of shots fired in the area around that time. The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The officer’s name and further details about the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No other injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities said the bar and a car in the parking lot were also struck by bullets.

CHINA-RESEARCH FRAUD

Justice Dept.: Ohio State researcher shared work with China

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based medical researcher and professor is facing federal charges in what prosecutors say was a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China. Song Guo Zheng, 57, of suburban Hilliard, and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in Columbus alleges. Zheng is on unpaid leave from the division of rheumatology and immunology at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. He faces two felony counts and is being held without bond.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CHIEF PROBE

4 more complaints lodged against chief accused of racism

A southwest Ohio township has released an additional four complaints received over the past two weeks against a police chief facing accusations by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct. West Chester Township Administrator Larry Burks said an investigation of the new allegations against Police Chief Joel Herzog is under way, following a report Tuesday recommending he not be disciplined. The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Ohio chapter on Thursday called on the Justice Department’s civil rights division to get involved. Burks said the township is withholding further comment until the latest review is completed.

ONLINE THREATS-FEDERAL AGENTS

Man gets probation for posts threatening federal agents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against federal agents and voiced support for mass shootings has been sentenced to three years of probation. Nineteen-year-old Justin Olsen, of Boardman, must also undergo a mental health evaluation under the sentence imposed Thursday by a federal court judge. He had pleaded guilty last December to threatening a law enforcement officer. Olsen apologized for the posts during his sentencing. He could have faced up to a year in prison, but his attorney sought leniency, noting Olsen had no prior record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for new guidance from federal health officials to reopen the nation's schools buildings. But many school leaders say they're sticking with their plans. The Trump administration wants schools to fully reopen this fall. And the president is threatening to withhold funding from schools that want to bring students back for only a few days a week. School district leaders across the nation say there's still a lot of uncertainty about how schools will reopen. Some say they're in holding pattern waiting for new directives from Washington and their own state leaders.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

House staffers to work from home after aide tests positive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House of Representatives reinstated work-from-home status Thursday after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19. House Speaker Larry Householder told his colleagues to not report to the Riffe Center for work until further notice. The aide, assigned to a House Republican, was sent home earlier this week along with others who were in physical contact with that person. It remains unclear how many other employees have been affected. Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that the number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Student health boss cited for not reporting doc's misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director faces potential discipline from the state medical board for failing to report several sexual misconduct complaints in the mid-1990s about a doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades. The citation makes former director Ted Grace the first individual to face such action in the wake of allegations that Ohio State officials long turned a blind eye to misconduct by now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Grace didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokesperson says officials there haven't fully reviewed the board’s notification and can't comment on personnel issues.