Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Family meets baby through hospital window.
Family meets baby through hospital window.((Source: Agnew Family))
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coronavirus pandemic has made the experience of having a baby a lot different for families across the world. Hospitals in Montgomery have put restrictions on the number of people allowed in delivery rooms.

For local couple Kadie and Freeman Agnew, this meant that family and friends would have to greet baby Agnew through the window of their hospital delivery room. The only ones allowed in the room were mom and dad.

Kadie and Freeman Agnew stand at the window and show their son, Wiley, to friends and family outside a Baptist East window.
“It has been very, very hard to not be able to hold her hand during this miraculous event,” said first-time grandmother Paula Crowell. “I’ve relied on God to do the right thing and take good care of her when I couldn’t be there.”

Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

The Agnews said they would have never expected to have had what mother Kadie called a “pandemic pregnancy,” but that the experience was just as joyful.

“I get a little emotional thinking about it, because I do wish that we could have gone out and hugged them and loved on them,” said mother Kadie Agnew. “But it was just really sweet to have them there, and to have our nurses go above and beyond to open the windows and make it to where everyone could see. It was just really special.”

The Agnews also had been keeping the name and gender of their baby a secret from the family and themselves throughout the entire pregnancy. This was more exciting news family and friends were waiting to hear.

Kadie and Freeman Agnew with their newborn son Wiley.
After much anticipation, a sign that read “It’s a boy!” pressed against the window of the Agnews’ hospital room. Cheers rang out from the crowd below.

"There are no words. I'm over the moon," said Crowell looking up at her grandson. "He is so beautiful. He is a true gift from God. I could not be more proud of her."

Then, proud parents Kadie and Freeman held their baby boy up to the window so the family could see.

“This little guy’s only a day old and knowing how many people came out to love on him, it was just really, really special,” Kadie Agnew said. “It’s just been kind of a bright light in the midst of a time that can be hard and tragic for a lot of people. We are excited to have a little blessing.”

The couple said they received excellent care and that they look forward to visitors being able to visit the baby from the safety of their home.

The healthy baby boy’s name is Wiley Gibson Agnew. According to Crowell, he is named after his father’s grandfather and great grandfather. Wiley was born at seven pounds, three ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

