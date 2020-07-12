Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) -Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer will join the league’s 13 other SEC AD’s in Birmingham Monday July 13 to discuss the Fall Sports schedule

The in-person meeting has been planned for at least two weeks, SEC sources told SI.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be gathering feedback from each athletic director about how they believe the conference should proceed with fall sports, especially football.

“I think spring is more viable than fall,” one SEC AD told SI this week. “What we have currently scheduled is not realistic. If somebody told me we could play conference-only in the fall, that would be great. But I’m not sure we can play one game, let alone a full conference schedule.”

Multiple SEC AD’s stressed that a decision doesn’t have to be made immediately, preferring to let the month of July play out and see where the league stands in terms of the virus.

As the meeting is taking place, Tennessee Football will start mandatory workouts on campus Monday. Workouts and conditioning for athletes have been voluntary until tomorrow.

On Friday, the Pac-12 became the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group on Friday and a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports.

The SEC’s first conference games are scheduled for Sept. 12: Kentucky at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri.

The non-conference match ups that would be lost by a move to conference-only games include: Alabama vs. USC, Mississippi vs. Baylor and Georgia vs. Virginia in week one; Texas at LSU and Tennessee at Oklahoma and Arkansas at Notre Dame in week two; Colorado at Texas A&M in week three; and end-of-season rivalry games matching Florida and Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Clemson, and Louisville and Kentucky.

