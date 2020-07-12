Several arrests made during BLM protest in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several people were arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Rogersville Saturday night.

The Rogersville Review reports that several arrests were made and more than 200 law enforcement members assisted in a hours-long demonstration that started around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The newspaper reported that the Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson confirmed that roughly 220 officers from numerous surrounding agencies were present at the event. Around 90 of the officers were reportedly called to be on stand-by to assist if needed.

According to Nelson, more than 10 people were arrested.

The protest included members of the Black Lives Matter organization as well as counter-protesters. About an hour into the event, the Rogersville Review reported that two people involved in the counter protest-broke out into a fight and several arrests followed.

It is not clear at this time if other arrests were made, or what charges the individuals will face. This is a developing story.

