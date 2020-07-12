Storms Sunday evening, followed by intense heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thunderstorms racing south out of Kentucky will try to survive the trip into East Tennessee this evening. Showers and storms will have their best coverage north of 40, and west of 75.

From there, it’s all about the *mostly* dry heat for the week ahead. We don’t expect a lot of record highs, but it is the hottest weather stretch in nearly 300 days!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Did you get the rain before it dried up this morning, or early afternoon? The clouds stuck around and held temperatures way down, but the second batch of storms is struggling because of those same clouds.

Dusk storms are weakening substantially just as they reach our region. Still, storms should reach Monticello, London, and Jamestown by the middle of the evening, just before dark.

These will have a tough time staying in one piece before they can reach Knoxville. At least for an hour or so, though, around dusk, storms could produce downpours and gusty winds northwest of the city.

One of two showers form over the Valley during the overnight but they will not be a big inconvenience. The breeze falls off tonight, but enough wind should linger to keep widespread fog from forming Monday morning.

Monday is hot, sure, but tame compared to the rest of the week!

We’re in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lots of sunshine for the end of the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We’re still dry Tuesday and Wednesday as the ‘heat dome’ builds across pretty much all of the southeast.

A couple of mountain showers (and maybe on near Crossville) develop on a very hot Thursday. Most of the middle of the week will be near – but not quite – record heat.

The better threat for showers is late Friday into Saturday. The humidity will make it feel even hotter than the lower 90s. A few late-day storms crop up Sunday night.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

