Survivor searching for dog that escaped after she was hit by accused drunk driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a dog named Bella is happening now after the emotional support animal ran away from the scene of a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Saturday night in Bryan.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 6 between Tabor Road and Woodville Road.

Megan Murray says after she was hit head-on by the suspect, her Jeep rolled over, and Bella ran away from the scene in the direction of a nearby church.

Murray has spent Sunday in the area going to different neighborhoods to search for her dog. Bella is a Dachshund Mix, three to four years old, brown and tan, and was wearing a pink collar and bandana at the time of the crash. Anyone who sees Bella is urged to call Murray at 979-450-4294 or John Murray at 979-777-5644.

Bryan police say the man who caused the crash is Erasmo Rojo-Marquez, 68, of Bryan. Police said he was in a 1998 Ford Explorer and was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 when he hit Murray’s Jeep. A police officer who was in the area saw the Explorer going the wrong way and made several attempts to get Rojo-Marquez to stop, according to the report.

Rojo-Marquez told police he had only consumed two beers prior to the crash. In the arrest report, officers on scene said they could smell alcohol on him.

Rojo-Marquez remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $7,000. He’s charged with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated.

Neither Murray nor Rojo-Marquez suffered serious injuries.

