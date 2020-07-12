Advertisement

Vehicle, apartments damaged in Cumberland Ave. drive by shooting incident

An empty vehicle and an apartment was damaged after a drive-by shooting incident took place early Saturday morning on Cumberland Avenue.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An empty vehicle and an apartment was damaged after a drive-by shooting incident took place early Saturday morning on Cumberland Avenue.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of someone driving a car and shooting out of the window near in the area of of Cumberland and 19th Street.

KPD said a group of bystanders told police that a group of men fired around 20-30 rounds near that intersection and were then seen running north on 19th Street.

“There were no victims from the incident, though one unoccupied vehicle was damaged as was an apartment interior at Tennessee Student Living Center,” a spokesperson with KPD said.

Anyone with information about the suspects and/or vehicle can call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

