3 ETSU football players test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University confirmed Monday that three football players tested positive for COVID-19

According to Johnson City CBS affiliate WJHL, part of the email read, “Staff members and student athletes are asked on a daily basis to conduct a self-assessment of symptoms. Through that process, three members of the football team have since presented with symptoms. These individuals were evaluated and tested, and those three students were diagnosed with COVID-19. The university took the necessary follow-up actions which included placing the students in quarantine and performing appropriate cleaning measures.”

ETSU officials said one of the cases is still active.

Student athletes and athletic staff will continue to be tested as they return to campus, ETSU said.

WJHL reported no further information was available.

