Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of "Gotti" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.
Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of "Gotti" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

Travolta confirmed his wife’s death in an Instagram post late Sunday. He said she died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta said of his wife of 28 years. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Preston had a lengthy career on film and television and at times appearing in films with her husband. They had three children together.

Preston and Travolta were married at a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991 while the couple were expecting their first son, Jett.

In January 2009, Jett Travolta, 16, died after a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. The death touched off a court case after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort $25 million from the actors otherwise they would release sensitive information about their son's death.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial that ended in a mistrial and was prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case. He cited the severe strain the case and his son's death had caused the family.

Both Preston and Travolta returned to acting, with Preston's first role back in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, "The Last Song," which starred Miley Cyrus and her future husband, Liam Hemsworth.

They had two other children, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and son Benjamin in 2010.

Travolta and Preston met while filming 1988's "The Experts."

They last starred together in the 2018 film “Gotti,” with Travolta playing John Gotti and Preston playing the crime boss’s wife, Victoria.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston’s death was first reported by People magazine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

