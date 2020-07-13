Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

News

3 ETSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Three football players for East Tennessee State University tested positive for coronavirus with one case still active.

News

Knoxville company sewing masks for children at Oak Ridge daycare

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Creed Mushimbo has kept the doors to Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence open.

News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

Latest News

News

Tennessee child killed by older sibling in accidental shooting

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A child, younger than two, has died after an accidental shooting in Bristol, police said.

News

Tennessee mother has leg amputated after getting shot on July 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee woman had to have a portion of her leg removed after she was hit by a bullet on July 4.

News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Roane County, TBI investigating

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Highway 27 towards Spring City.

News

Federal judge denies Nashville Broadway bars’ request for restraining order

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge denied a request to issue a restraining order against Metro Nashville on behalf of several downtown bar owners.

News

Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kroger confirmed that customers paying cash will no longer be given change at checkout, but a Kroger spokesperson for the company's Nashville division said that customers could still get coins at self-checkout; however, that could change.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.