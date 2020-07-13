Advertisement

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass project, park officials say

A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a glass project, according to park officials.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A spokesperson for Dollywood told WVLT News that a Master Craftsman was injured while working on a project in the park’s Mountain Blown Glass shop.

“He was stabilized at the scene and was transported to the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his wife in this difficult time,” Dollywood spokesperson, Pete Owens said.

There were no guests injured or in danger, park officials say. The Mountain Blown Glass shop is temporarily closed.

The incident is under investigation and the park said they are notifying the Tennessee Operational Health and Safety Administration.

