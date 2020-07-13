Early voting in Tennessee primaries begins this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early voting begins this week for the August state and local primary elections.

Voters can begin casting their ballots early on Friday, July 17. Early voting runs through Saturday, August 1.

Knox County residents can visit 10 early voting locations. This year voters will use a new paper-based voting system.

After a paper ballot is printed, voters fill in the ballot with a blue or black pen and insert it into the machine. Due to the pandemic, officials said poll workers will exercise contactless voting as much as possible.

“If you’re going to vote, get out and do it early because we don’t know what is going to happen on August 6,” Chris Davis, the Administrator of Elections for Knox County Government said. “Get out and vote early would be my big takeaway for folks today.”

