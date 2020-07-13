Advertisement

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19.
By Ashley Bohle and Maggie Gregg
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said the number of children being tested for COVID-19 at its location has grown by three times since the pandemic began.

As of July 13, the hospital has tested 2,000 kids across East Tennessee for the virus.

“What we have seen over the last few weeks is the rate of positive tests has gone from a very low percentage like 1 or 2 percent to now it’s right at 6 percent,” said Dr. Joe Childs, Chief Medical Officer, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

According to a hospital spokesperson, no children were hospitalized as of July 13 and only had been hospitalized during the pandemic.

”When children have it they, of course can spread it to others in their household so it’s a big concern that there’s a lot of disease present just generally here in our area,” explained Dr. Childs.

With schools starting back soon, parents are making the decision between virtual or traditional education. That’s a decision for each family and each child Dr. Childs said.

“There is not as much overwhelming concern about kids getting this virus because they seem to handle it really well. But I think everybody has to look at the situation where a child is going to have more exposure and then who that child is then exposed to,” explained Dr. Childs.

The hospital said that testing for the virus is done in the parking garage. According to Dr. Childs, parents are encouraged to go to the hospital if they’re worried about their child being exposed or if their child has a fever and cough.

According to the Mayo Clinic, while people of all ages can become sick with the virus, children tend to have milder symptoms than adults and may not show any at all.

Symptoms of the virus in children include:

  • Fever
  • Runny nose
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea

