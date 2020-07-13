Federal judge denies Nashville Broadway bars’ request for restraining order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A federal judge denied a request to issue a restraining order against Metro Nashville on behalf of several downtown bar owners, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The owners of Kid Rock’s Honkytonk, The Local Spot, Harry O’s Steakhouse, Honky Tonk Central and others argued city leaders and officials should not be allowed to force them to close their doors during the pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed against several entities, including Mayor John Cooper and Davidson County Director of Health Michael Caldwell.

The owners argued their bars should be allowed to stay open in the same way that restaurants have been allowed to operate during the phased reopening plan.

The weekend ruling stated the local health director has the authority to take such action like closing bars during a pandemic.

“We are deeply disappointed in the judge’s ruling but respect and understand his decision. We will be vigorously prosecuting the case and anticipate moving for additional injunctive relief as the facts develop in discovery,” said the bar’s attorney, Bryan Lewis.

