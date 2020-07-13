Advertisement

Florida man hospitalized after crashing into iguana

A Florida man was hospitalized Friday after getting into a bicycle accident. The other party? An iguana.
Iguana involved in a bicycle accident in Florida
Iguana involved in a bicycle accident in Florida(MCSO)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida man was hospitalized Friday after getting into a bicycle accident. The other party? An iguana.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Marathon, Florida said a 62-year-old man needed stitches after he said an iguana ran in front of his bicycle and caused him to crash.

On Friday, a deputy responded to the bicycle crash at around 10:48 a.m. at the Crane Point Hammock bike path where he found the victim with scrapes and cuts to his head, arm and right leg. The man told authorities he was traveling south on the path when an iguana darted out in front of him before getting stuck in between the front tire and wheel fork of the bike.

Bicyclist injured after striking iguana A 62-year-old Marathon man required stitches to his head Frday after an iguana...

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Friday, July 10, 2020

That locked the bike’s front tire, and the man flew over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

The man was listed in stable condition, but the sheriff’s office said the iguana’s condition “does not appear as stable.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: 1 in 3 young adults at severe risk for coronavirus, smoking is major factor

Updated: 8 minutes ago
New research published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health says one in three young adults is at risk of severe COVID-19, and smoking plays a big part in the risk.

Forecast

Heat wave ramps up mid to late week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are starting off the week just slightly above average, but those highs will inch closer to record territory by the middle and back half of the week.

News

NC wild horse dies after choking on apple

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A wild horse in Corolla, North Carolina has died after choking on an apple, according to a local organization said.

News

Mayor Kincannon announces temporary permit for restaurant outdoor seating

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mayor Kincannon announced Monday the ‘Temporary Use of Outdoor Seating for Restaurant Dining’ permit to support restaurants during the pandemic.

News

Knoxville police captures armed robbery suspect in South Knoxville

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Knoxville Police Department captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy’s BBQ in South Knoxville.

Latest News

News

Multiple districts come together to put out fire in Jefferson County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sevier County said multiple departments came together to put out a structure fire in Jefferson County.

News

KPD responds to burglary, arrests juvenile wanted in Blount County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested a teenager wanted in Blount County after responding to a burglary in East Knoxville Monday morning.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle and Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19.

News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

News

3 ETSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three football players for East Tennessee State University tested positive for coronavirus with one case still active.