Florida man hospitalized after crashing into iguana

MARATHON, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida man was hospitalized Friday after getting into a bicycle accident. The other party? An iguana.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Marathon, Florida said a 62-year-old man needed stitches after he said an iguana ran in front of his bicycle and caused him to crash.

On Friday, a deputy responded to the bicycle crash at around 10:48 a.m. at the Crane Point Hammock bike path where he found the victim with scrapes and cuts to his head, arm and right leg. The man told authorities he was traveling south on the path when an iguana darted out in front of him before getting stuck in between the front tire and wheel fork of the bike.

That locked the bike’s front tire, and the man flew over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

The man was listed in stable condition, but the sheriff’s office said the iguana’s condition “does not appear as stable.”

