Advertisement

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.
Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

National

Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actress

Updated: 1 hours ago
“Glee” star Naya Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

National

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

National

COVID and education: The debate continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Betsy DeVos won't say if schools should follow CDC guidelines to reopen.

Latest News

News

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Updated: 4 hours ago
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Forecast

Late storms weakening fast, followed by intense heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We don’t expect a lot of record highs, but it is the hottest weather stretch in nearly 300 days!

National

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 5 hours ago
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

National

San Diego fire chief: This could very well go on for days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
San Diego fire chief says the fire could very well go on for days.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass project, park officials say

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.