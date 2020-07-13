Advertisement

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.
Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.
Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Late storms weakening fast, followed by intense heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We don’t expect a lot of record highs, but it is the hottest weather stretch in nearly 300 days!

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass project, park officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Vols Sports

Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

Updated: 4 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to meet 14 SEC athletic directors Monday, July 13, in Birmingham Ala. to discuss fall sports scheduling, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated.

News

Several arrests made during BLM protest in Rogersville

Updated: 5 hours ago
Several people were arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Rogersville Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville woman gets job as dishwasher at memory care facility so she can see her husband

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mary Daniel has finally found a way to see her husband who has Alzheimer's.

News

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in an Illinois neighborhood after passenger faints

Updated: 6 hours ago
Residents of an Illinois community were shocked to see a hot air balloon make an emergency landing on a neighborhood front lawn.

News

Chattanooga police searching for protesters involved in “illegal and dangerous activity”

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Chattanooga Police Department said it has warrants out for several protesters who “engaged in illegal and dangerous activity” Friday.

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 7 hours ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

Survivor searching for dog that escaped after she was hit by accused drunk driver

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Police say a 68-year-old man from Bryan was intoxicated Saturday night when he drove the wrong way on Highway 6.

News

Group holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Des Moines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A group in Des Moines held a vigil on Saturday for Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier based at Fort Hood, Texas, who was found dead after being missing for more than two months.