Heat wave ramps up mid to late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are starting off the week just slightly above average, but those highs will inch closer to record territory by the middle and back half of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are on their way to reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. With just a touch of humidity, it will feel just a few degrees warmer. There’s an outside chance that a stray shower may pop up during the heat of the day, but a majority of the area will just see a mix of sun and clouds floating overhead. Those same temperatures will slide back through the 80s this evening.

Look for clear skies overnight as lows settle in the mid 60s. A bit of patchy dense fog will develop near some of the local waterways.

With drier air in place, Tuesday’s temperatures will take off a bit more quickly in the afternoon. This time we’ll be looking at a high in the lower 90s. With just a touch of humidity around, another pop-up downpour isn’t out of the question.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a little warmer thanks to the slightly drier air. We’ll continue with the warming trend as the real teeth of this heat wave is noticed. Look for highs to top out around 96 degrees in the afternoon. Of note, the record high is 98 degrees, set back in 1995.

Thursday works its way into the upper 90s as the humidity starts increasing again. That’s why the nights become stuffy again, not dropping below 70 degrees.

With increasing humidity, it will feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees going into the weekend and we’ll start see scattered rain and storms develop at times.

