Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 5-year-old Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday to a Columbus hospital where she died. Her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested the next day. Police say the girl had injuries consistent with physical abuse. The newspaper reports Scioto County's Children Services placed the girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, with the couple in mid-May.

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in a northeastern Ohio community has left a toddler dead and two adults wounded. The shooting in Lorain was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man wearing a mask shot 2-year-old Kamily Patterson, a 20-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. All three victims were taken to a hospital, where the child died a short time later. The two adults were being treated for undisclosed injuries, and further details on their conditions were not released. It’s not clear if the child and the adults were related. The gunman fled the scene and remains at large. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was shot and killed by police after he hit an officer with a stolen truck at a hotel. Butler Township police went to the hotel around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate the robbery report and soon encountered the suspect, who they say ran off and then attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As officers tried to take the man into custody, he hit an officer with the truck, knocking them down and injuring them. An officer then shot the man, who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance. He died at a hospital a short time later.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found fatally shot inside a home in a Cleveland suburb. The bodies were found around 2 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom at the Cleveland Heights residence. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the 34-year-old woman shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself. The names of the women and her child were not disclosed. It did not appear that anyone else was in the home when the shooting occurred. Authorities declined further comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials have not said whey police initially responded to the residence.