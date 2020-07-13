Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the deaths of a man and a toddler found dead in the driveway of an Akron home. The Summit County medical examiner’s office said bystanders found the man and the girl unresponsive in the driveway. Emergency medical service workers pronounced both dead at the scene. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released. Police and the medical examiner’s office said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Autopsies are scheduled Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case. Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives. For baby boomers that means those who retired or are nearing retirement age are watching their retirement accounts and worrying about their health. Millennials, who became young adults in this century, are getting socked again when many were still recovering from the Great Recession. One boomer says he's confident the economy will come back. He only hopes, he says, that he'll be around to see it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protest in Columbus died of natural causes. Twenty-two-year-old Sarah Grossman died May 30, two days after having participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Her family released a statement in early June confirming that she had been exposed to pepper spray but saying there was “no evidence” that such exposure was a factor in her death. According to the autopsy report provided by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, Grossman died of a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic condition.