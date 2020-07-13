Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found fatally shot inside a home in a Cleveland suburb. The bodies were found around 2 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom at the Cleveland Heights residence. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the 34-year-old woman shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself. The names of the women and her child were not disclosed. It did not appear that anyone else was in the home when the shooting occurred. Authorities declined further comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials have not said whey police initially responded to the residence.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the deaths of a man and a toddler found dead in the driveway of an Akron home. The Summit County medical examiner’s office said bystanders found the man and the girl unresponsive in the driveway. Emergency medical service workers pronounced both dead at the scene. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released. Police and the medical examiner’s office said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Autopsies are scheduled Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case. Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives. For baby boomers that means those who retired or are nearing retirement age are watching their retirement accounts and worrying about their health. Millennials, who became young adults in this century, are getting socked again when many were still recovering from the Great Recession. One boomer says he's confident the economy will come back. He only hopes, he says, that he'll be around to see it.