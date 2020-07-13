Kentucky Speedway renames track in honor of NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson

Sparta, KY (WVLT) - NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson was honored by Kentucky Speedway officials, Sunday, July 12, prior to the running of the 10th annual Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kentucky Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Simendinger saluted the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion by renaming the track’s primary roadway at Entrance 3 off highway 35 to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard.

The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.

The road was formerly known as Jerry Carroll Blvd. for the track’s original founder and developer.

