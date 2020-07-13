Advertisement

Knoxville company sewing masks for children at Oak Ridge daycare

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Creed Mushimbo has kept the doors to Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence open.
Masks sewn by Amber White at Simple Wish Creations
Masks sewn by Amber White at Simple Wish Creations(Amber White)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Creed Mushimbo has kept the doors to Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence open.

While doing so, Mushimbo said she and her staff have followed CDC recommendations of sanitizing surfaces and frequent hand-washing.

Staff members at the daycare are also required to wear masks. But Mushimbo said it’s been a struggle to find kid-sized masks that the children can easily keep on.

After expressing her concerns on social media, Mushimbo was contacted by Amber White, a local Knoxville seamstress.

White is the owner of Simple Wish Creations. She said as a mother of four, it was second nature for her to jump in assisting the children at the daycare with safe and friendly masks.

Mushimbo and White are in the planning stages of designing masks for the children, but they have ideas for what the masks should look like and what they can do for children to want to wear them.

White said she will come up with prototypes for parents to decide on which masks they like the best.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

3 ETSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Three football players for East Tennessee State University tested positive for coronavirus with one case still active.

News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

Latest News

News

Tennessee child killed by older sibling in accidental shooting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A child, younger than two, has died after an accidental shooting in Bristol, police said.

News

Tennessee mother has leg amputated after getting shot on July 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee woman had to have a portion of her leg removed after she was hit by a bullet on July 4.

News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Roane County, TBI investigating

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Highway 27 towards Spring City.

News

Federal judge denies Nashville Broadway bars’ request for restraining order

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge denied a request to issue a restraining order against Metro Nashville on behalf of several downtown bar owners.

News

Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kroger confirmed that customers paying cash will no longer be given change at checkout, but a Kroger spokesperson for the company's Nashville division said that customers could still get coins at self-checkout; however, that could change.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.