Knoxville company sewing masks for children at Oak Ridge daycare
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Creed Mushimbo has kept the doors to Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence open.
While doing so, Mushimbo said she and her staff have followed CDC recommendations of sanitizing surfaces and frequent hand-washing.
Staff members at the daycare are also required to wear masks. But Mushimbo said it’s been a struggle to find kid-sized masks that the children can easily keep on.
After expressing her concerns on social media, Mushimbo was contacted by Amber White, a local Knoxville seamstress.
White is the owner of Simple Wish Creations. She said as a mother of four, it was second nature for her to jump in assisting the children at the daycare with safe and friendly masks.
Mushimbo and White are in the planning stages of designing masks for the children, but they have ideas for what the masks should look like and what they can do for children to want to wear them.
White said she will come up with prototypes for parents to decide on which masks they like the best.
