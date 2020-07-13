Knoxville police captures armed robbery suspect in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy’s BBQ in South Knoxville.

According to KPD, around 4:30 p.m., 911 received a call from an employee at the Buddy’s BBQ off of Chapman Highway stating that the restaurant had been robbed at gunpoint.

The employee said the suspect had a firearm and demanded the employee open the register. The employee said the suspect left the business without obtaining any money and fled to Kroger.

KPD officers along with Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area and captured the suspect matching the employee’s description in the Kroger parking lot.

According to officers, the weapon turned out to be an air-soft gun, and the mask used in the robbery was located on the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted aggravated robbery and drug paraphernalia.

