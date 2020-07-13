Advertisement

Knoxville police captures armed robbery suspect in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said they captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy's BBQ in South Knoxville.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy’s BBQ in South Knoxville.

According to KPD, around 4:30 p.m., 911 received a call from an employee at the Buddy’s BBQ off of Chapman Highway stating that the restaurant had been robbed at gunpoint.

The employee said the suspect had a firearm and demanded the employee open the register. The employee said the suspect left the business without obtaining any money and fled to Kroger.

KPD officers along with Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area and captured the suspect matching the employee’s description in the Kroger parking lot.

According to officers, the weapon turned out to be an air-soft gun, and the mask used in the robbery was located on the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted aggravated robbery and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: 1 in 3 young adults at severe risk for coronavirus, smoking is major factor

Updated: 8 minutes ago
New research published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health says one in three young adults is at risk of severe COVID-19, and smoking plays a big part in the risk.

Forecast

Heat wave ramps up mid to late week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are starting off the week just slightly above average, but those highs will inch closer to record territory by the middle and back half of the week.

News

NC wild horse dies after choking on apple

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A wild horse in Corolla, North Carolina has died after choking on an apple, according to a local organization said.

News

Mayor Kincannon announces temporary permit for restaurant outdoor seating

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mayor Kincannon announced Monday the ‘Temporary Use of Outdoor Seating for Restaurant Dining’ permit to support restaurants during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Multiple districts come together to put out fire in Jefferson County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sevier County said multiple departments came together to put out a structure fire in Jefferson County.

News

KPD responds to burglary, arrests juvenile wanted in Blount County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested a teenager wanted in Blount County after responding to a burglary in East Knoxville Monday morning.

News

Florida man hospitalized after crashing into iguana

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A Florida man was hospitalized Friday after getting into a bicycle accident. The other party? An iguana.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle and Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has tested 2,000 kids for COVID-19.

News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County Health Department COVID-19 latest update 7/13

News

3 ETSU football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three football players for East Tennessee State University tested positive for coronavirus with one case still active.